Man carrying skateboard hospitalized in hit-and-run crash on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is in the hospital in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Northwest 36th Street and St. Mary’s University.

According to police, a man carrying a skateboard was trying to cross the street when he was hit and run over by a newer model suburban.

Police said the driver of the suburban drove off and failed to stop and render aid.

The man struck was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check he was listed in critical condition.

When found, the driver likely faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.