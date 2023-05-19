71º

Bicyclist found dead on street after hit-and-run crash on Southeast Side, SAPD says

Incident occurred just before 2 a.m. in 3600 block of Roland Avenue

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Roland fatal hit and run crash with bicyclist image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. in 3600 block of Roland Avenue, not far from Pecan Valley Drive and Highway 87 on the city’s Southeast Side.

According to police, a driver called for help after finding a mangled bicycle and a man lying in the street. Emergency crews tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man is the victim of an apparent hit-and-run. He has not been identified. A description of the vehicle involved in the crash was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

