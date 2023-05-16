Man killed after being hit and run over on far West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit and killed by multiple vehicles on the city’s far West Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on West Military Drive near the intersection with Luke Boulevard, not far from JBSA-Lackland.

According to police, the man was walking in the middle of the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The man was then run over by several more vehicles, all of which did stop to render aid, police said. The man struck was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

SAPD said the westbound lanes of West Military Drive at Luke Boulevard were shut down as a result of the crash. The eastbound lanes were reduced to one lane to allow access to JBSA-Lackland.

The name and age of the man killed are not currently known. No charges are expected to be filed.

Police also did not say exactly why the man was in the middle of the street.

For more information on traffic conditions you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.