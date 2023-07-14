Gunfire exchanged during foot chase between SAPD, man triggers standoff on South Side

Police arrested a man after he led them on a pursuit on the city's South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man is in custody after leading San Antonio police on a chase that led to a standoff Friday on the city’s South Side.

According to Sgt. Washington Moscoso, an SAPD spokesman, multiple calls came in shortly before 1 p.m. about a man shooting into a home in the 600 block of Gillette.

Multiple witnesses called the police and were able to provide a clear description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Responding officers pursued the vehicle at a safe distance while SAPD’s helicopter followed overhead.

The suspect wrecked his vehicle and fled on foot, with several officers pursuing him, Moscoso said.

At one point, the man turned and shot at officers, he said.

You can watch the police’s press conference in the video player below.

Police apprehended the suspect after he was held up in the backyard of a home. No injuries were reported.

One officer returned fire but did not hit the suspect. None of those involved in the foot pursuit were injured, Moscoso said.

The suspect entered the backyard of a home in the 900 block of Bernard Drive. Moments later, police surrounded the area and called in a SWAT team and a negotiator.

It is unclear how the suspect surrendered, but he was taken into police custody.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is expected to be charged with aggravated assault and other pending charges.