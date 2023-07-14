Historic Kiddie Park is adding new double-decker bus food truck

SAN ANTONIO – A historical piece of San Antonio is adding a piece of UK history in the form of a double-decker bus.

The historic Kiddie Park, known for being the nation’s oldest children’s amusement park, is now home to a double-decker bus that served as a regular service vehicle in the UK from 1980-2005.

The bus will serve as a modified food truck where guests can purchase an array of treats, including popcorn, cotton candy, chips, hot dogs, Dippin Dots, pre-packed nachos, sodas, water, and Krazy Kritter juices.

“We are thrilled to receive this historic double-decker bus, which carries a rich history from the UK to the US,” said San Antonio Zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow. “It’s a fantastic addition to Kiddie Park and we look forward to giving it a new lease of life as a custom-built food truck.”

The bus was transformed into a tourist vehicle, had its roof removed and was then shipped across the Atlantic to Washington D.C. in the mid-2000s before making its way to San Antonio in 2010.

It was then put into operation as a tour bus for City Sightseeing San Antonio.

“The bus is now 43 years old and thanks to the zoo’s restoration, looks fresh and as good as new - it could well be the best looking 1980 MCW Metrobus on the planet at this point,” said President of City Sightseeing San Antonio David Strainge.

“It will be fun to know that millions of families over the next few years at Kiddie Park will see the bus, become curious about the bus, buy an ice cream or hot dog from the bus and experience something unique to Texas,” Striange said.

The Kiddie Park is located just outside the San Antonio Zoo and is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the summer.

Ride tickets start at $3 each or you can purchase an unlimited rides band for $14.