San Antonio-area nonprofit looks for volunteers to continue its mission

SAN ANTONIO – The local nonprofit House of Neighborly Service has been helping San Antonians for over 100 years and is looking for volunteers to continue its mission.

“Right now, we have 30 volunteers. Some continually come week by weekly, and there are some that come sporadically. We are always in need of help,” Sandra Morales, executive director of House of Neighborly Service said.

Morales said last year, the organization served roughly 1,000 people and the volunteers played a big role.

The nonprofit provides support for families, seniors and has childcare programs.

“We are serving currently over 30 children in our childcare center and we are looking to serve 50 at some point,” she said.

Volunteers also help deliver meals.

Rosalinda, a former volunteer, recommends getting involved and giving back.

“It was a beautiful experience because I got to meet so many friendly people and I loved being there,” Rosalinda said.