Two San Antonio pet rescue organizations will have adoption events this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio pet rescue organizations will have adoption events over the weekend.

God’s Dogs Rescue and San Antonio Pets Alive will have their events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at several PetSmart locations.

All pets adopted will go home spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

The dates for God’s Dogs Rescue’s adoption events are:

Friday, July 14: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at PetSmart Bandera, 11791 Bandera Road

Saturday, July 15: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at PetSmart Forum, 8278 Agora Pkwy

Saturday, July 15: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at PetSmart Bandera, 11791 Bandera Road

Saturday, July 15: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at PetSmart New Braunfels, 1671 IH 35 S.

Sunday, July 16: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at PetSmart Forum, 8278 Agora Pkwy

Sunday, July 16: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at PetSmart Bandera, 11791 Bandera Road

Sunday, July 16: Noon-4 p.m. at PetSmart Bitters, 12960 Park Central

God’s Dogs Rescue said they will have both dogs and puppies available, as the shelter is overcapacity with more than 600 animals.

For more information, click here.

SAPA will have cats and dogs up for adoption. SAPA added that, through its partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation, adoption fees will be reduced to $25 through July 31.

The dates for SAPA’s adoption events are:

Friday, July 14: 2-6 p.m. at PetSmart Bitters, 12960 Park Central

Saturday, July 15: Noon-4 p.m. at PetSmart 151, 119 SW Loop 410

Saturday, July 15: Noon-4 p.m. at PetSmart Stone Oak, 21019 US 281

For more information, click here.

