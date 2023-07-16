104º

Gun-wielding man wanted on multiple warrants shot by officer during chase, Chief McManus says

The man’s identity hasn’t been released; he’s in critical condition

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man who is wanted on multiple warrants is in critical condition after being shot by an officer during a chase on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The man, who hasn’t been named, is wanted on several felony and outstanding warrants, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

The warrants include felony possession of a firearm, assault - family violence, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and two aggravated assault warrants with a deadly weapon.

Officers received a Crime Stoppers tip about the 30-year-old man’s whereabouts at a hotel in the 6900 block of IH-35.

On Sunday morning, McManus said police were stationed outside of the hotel and waited for him to come outside.

Eventually, the man came outside of the hotel and ran from the officers.

McManus said officers chased him and during that pursuit, the man pulled a gun.

It’s unknown if the man aimed the gun at the officers or fired any gunshots. One officer shot the man in the upper body, McManus said.

The man was taken by EMS to the hospital and is in critical condition.

McManus said the officer who shot the man has five years with the department.

The information is preliminary and is subject to change pending further investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

