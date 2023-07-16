Man in custody after stabbing father, leading police on chase, SAPD says

SAPD investigates stabbing at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Oakdale on July 16, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after he stabbed his father and led police on a chase Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 10:50 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Oakdale.

Police said a man, believed to be in his 20s to 30s, stabbed his father with a kitchen knife before fleeing the scene in a car.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries by a good Samaritan. He has since been taken into surgery.

SAPD took the son into custody on the city’s North Side in the 9700 block of Hidden Cross.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the stabbing.

