Gun-wielding man shot by SAPD officer during chase dies

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was wanted on multiple warrants has died a day after being shot by an officer during a chase on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Adrian San Martin, 30, had warrants that included felony possession of a firearm, assault - family violence, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and two aggravated assault warrants with a deadly weapon.

Officers received a Crime Stoppers tip about his whereabouts at a hotel in the 6900 block of Interstate 35.

On Sunday morning, Police Chief William McManus said officers were stationed outside of the hotel and waited for San Martin to come outside.

Eventually, San Martin came outside of the hotel and ran from the officers.

McManus said officers chased him, and during that pursuit, San Martin pulled a gun.

“He began running toward a police vehicle on the access road in front of the location,” SAPD said in an update on Monday. “One of the officers in that police vehicle saw the suspect approaching, with the gun in hand, and the officer shot his firearm at the suspect, striking the suspect one time” in the upper body.

It’s unknown if San Martin aimed the gun at the officers or fired any gunshots.

SAPD said officers performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

San Martin was taken by EMS to the hospital, where he later died.

The officer who fired the shot, Joseph Warren, has six years with the department, according to SAPD.

KSAT will bring more updates as they become available.

