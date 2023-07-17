WHOA! Video shows glowing meteor soaring over southeastern Louisiana

LOUISIANA – An unexpected and unusual sight brightened the sky in southeastern Louisiana early Friday.

A meteor was seen flying over the area and some were even able to capture it on video.

Jessica Jester Grabert saw the meteor near her home, in Gretna, through her Ring doorbell camera. Her video shows the meteor coming toward the camera, still at a distance but growing in size.

The meteor looks like a massive ball of light and appears to have a greenish tint.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans also posted about the meteor on Twitter.

☄️ Bright meteor spotted over SE LA early this morning. Did you see it? https://t.co/2N1bPgG0ro — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 14, 2023

If you’re in the San Antonio area, you may have also noticed an unusual sight in the night sky -- a “line of lights.”

No, they aren’t meteors or aliens -- rather, they’re Starlink satellites operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. To learn more, click here.

More on KSAT: