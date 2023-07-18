Burned human remains found near Kyle identified as 20-year-old man, HCSO says

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Burned human remains found on private property near Kyle have been identified.

The remains were identified as 20-year-old Valentine Castro. His body was found in the 400 block of Running Bull Lane in Niederwald.

Hays County Detectives and Crime Scene personnel responded to the scene on July 10 after the property owner said he discovered burned human remains.

The results of an autopsy conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office are still pending.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Castro are actively being investigated.

Detectives are asking the public to come forward if anyone has information about Castro’s death.

If you have information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact Detective David Maddocks at 512-749-1186 or David.maddocks@co.hays.tx.us.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of Castro’s death is available at this time.