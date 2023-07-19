Animal Care Services lowers adoption fees to $25 for limited time, extends hours

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is lowering its adoption fees through the end of the month and extending its shelter hours to encourage adoptions.

The shelter’s adoption rate for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be $25 through the end of July thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty The Shelters” program.

“More than 200 pets have found homes because of the event and the shelter hopes to find homes for hundreds more,” a news release states.

ACS said its new permanent hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, an extension of two hours. The weekend hours will remain at 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The new hours are a way to “give would-be adopters, fosters, and rescue partners more opportunities to help pets in need,” the news release states.

For more information, click here.

