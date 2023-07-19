SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for 2 men who allegedly assaulted and carjacked Lyft driver

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two people who assaulted a Lyft driver and stole his vehicle on April 4 in the 7000 block of Meadow Cliff St.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two people who they say assaulted a Lyft driver and stole his vehicle on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. on April 4 in the 7000 block of Meadow Cliff St., not far from Ingram and Culebra roads.

A Crime Stoppers report states that a Lyft driver picked up two men who then struck him in the back of the head. They threatened to kill him if he didn’t get out of the car, police said.

After the driver got out of the car, the men stole his wallet and drove off in it.

Police released surveillance photos of the men they believe are suspects in the case and they are asking anyone with information about them to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

