Man shot up home in retaliation for friend’s death, posted video on social media, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he fired shots at a home and vehicle and sprayed them with graffiti in retaliation for a death of a friend, according to San Antonio police.

Eaven Gabriel Favila, 20, is facing charges of deadly conduct with a firearm, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Favila and two other people fired a shotgun and handgun in the direction of a home and a vehicle parked in the driveway on April 20, 2022. Responding officers said they found bullet holes in the home’s windows and walls and the vehicle.

Police added that they found shell casings and spent shotgun shells at the scene.

Favila later posted a video on social media that showed him and the two other suspects shooting at the home, according to the affidavit.

The video included the words “long live ducky” and “long live duck,” which police believe referred to a friend who was killed by a relative of someone who lived at the home. The affidavit states that in other videos, the shooters were seen smoking and drinking in front of their friend’s memorial.

Police said they believe the shooting took place in retaliation for that death. The name of their deceased friend was not released in the affidavit.

Records show that Favila was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday, and his bond is set at $46,500. At the time of the April 20, 2022, incident, he was facing charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was given deferred adjudication in that case, but a motion to adjudicate guilt was recently filed.

