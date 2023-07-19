79º

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect accused of fatally shooting sleeping man in head

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Surveillance footage captures suspect at scene of murder in the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road on July 10, 2023. (SAPD, Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIOSan Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man as he slept.

The shooting happened at 6:20 a.m. on July 10 outside a Little Caesars in the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road.

Police said 35-year-old Juan Martinez was shot six times in the head while sleeping outside the restaurant.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect moments before the shooting. SAPD say the footage also shows that person fleeing the scene immediately after the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

