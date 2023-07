SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a body found in Southwest Bexar County on Thursday morning.

Sheriff Javier Salazar will give details on the case at 12:30 p.m. in the 18000 block of Loop 1604, not far from Rockport Road.

BCSO added that the death appears to be a homicide.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.