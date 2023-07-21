‘It’s gut-wrenching’: Advocates call for humanity as 12 migrants found in big rig move to processing center

Officials took the 12 migrants found inside a trailer on I-35 near the Fischer Road ramps to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center. Migrant advocates are calling for justice, legal protection and change as this unfolds.

SAN ANTONIO – Dolores Schroeder said it was “gut-wrenching” hearing that 12 migrants were found huddled in the back of a stolen 18-wheeler in south Bexar County on Wednesday night.

Two women and ten men were found just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the trailer on I-35 near the Fischer Road ramps.

“Sadly, it’s not unexpected that we will see more of these kinds of tragedies,” Schroeder said.

Officials said the 12 migrants were screened by medical services and said to be in good health.

Overnight, the migrants were transported to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center, while the suspected driver of the truck, Anthony Sanchez, was taken into custody.

To Schroeder, the CEO of the San Antonio Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), this incident is not uncommon but one that should draw attention to the border crisis.

“They will continue to find a way to get here, and some of these ways are not safe,” Schroeder said.

Fred Schellenberg, director of the American Organization for Immigrants, said he’s seen a similar sentiment.

“People are willing to take these risks and subject themselves to unknown, unheard-of trauma,” Schellenberg said. “Part of the discussion you’re hearing right now, regardless of your views, is what exactly does it mean to seek asylum?”

How long processing will take for these migrants is still unknown. But Schellenberg said one thing should stay top of mind.

“We have to remember they’re human beings seeking a better life for themselves. A better life for their children,” Schellenberg said.

