12 migrants found in stolen trailer during traffic stop on I-35, driver detained, BCSO says

Twelve migrants were found huddled together in the back of a stolen 18-wheeler in south Bexar County, and the driver has been detained, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – Twelve migrants were found huddled together in the back of a stolen 18-wheeler in south Bexar County, and the driver has been detained, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on IH-35 near Fischer Road.

Deputies confirmed a Von Ormy patrol unit was following the 18-wheeler and ran the plate number, finding that it was stolen.

After a short chase, the semi-truck pulled over on IH-35, and the driver was found with a gun, according to the BCSO.

The driver was taken into custody and hasn’t been identified. It’s unknown if he’s facing charges at this time.

Twelve migrants -- two women and 10 men -- were being smuggled in the trailer of the semi-truck, according to officials. They were all in good health but were being checked out by EMS at the scene as a precaution.

Deputies said the migrants came from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the scene when the call came in, including the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Von Ormy Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department and others.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.