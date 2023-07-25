2 teens wounded in shooting outside South Side laundromat, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two teens were shot outside a South Side laundromat early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Southcross Boulevard, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Somerset Road.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were both outside the E-Z Wash laundromat when a blue Mercedes drove by. That’s when, police say, the vehicle drove by the laundromat twice and someone inside fired several gunshots, hitting the teenage girl in the chest and the boy in the leg.

Police said the girl’s parents were inside the business doing laundry when the shooting occurred.

The teens were driven to a nearby hospital where they were then transported by ambulance to University Hospital. Their conditions are not currently known.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.