BMW, Lincoln among vehicles up for auction by SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will be auctioning off a BMW, Lincoln and several other vehicles on Tuesday evening.

The asset seizure vehicle auction is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at 3625 Growden Road. The gates will open at 5 p.m.

Among the vehicles up for auction are a 2007 BMW 7 Series, a 2007 Lincoln Navigator, a 2009 GMC Yukon and a 2011 Nissan Altima. Click here for a full list.

Vehicles must be paid for on Tuesday via cash or credit card.

Vehicles must be picked up between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, or between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The vehicles must be removed by 4 p.m. on Friday.

SAPD will host a separate public auction on Wednesday for other asset-seizure property.