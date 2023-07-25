Neighbors feel uneasy after two men were kidnapped, held for ransom in West Side home

San Antonio police officers swarmed a home on the city’s West Side Monday morning, where two victims were held against their will.

According to SAPD, two 21-year-old men were kidnapped and held at a home in the 1300 block of Dahlgreen.

Police say the suspects demanded money from the victims for their freedom. They said one of the victims texted a family member at some point, who then tipped off the police.

Officers arrived a little after 8 a.m. Monday, and arrested one 22-year-old man, but they are still looking for at least one other suspect.

Both suspects will face charges of aggravated kidnapping.

SAPD is still investigating, and KSAT has not gotten word on how long the victims were held or the condition they were in when police arrived.

The day’s events are leaving some in the neighborhood uneasy.

“Well, now I have more fear because you don’t even know what your neighbors are doing,” said neighbor Maria Ibarra.

Two young boys had mixed feelings about watching San Antonio police officers flood their neighbor’s home.

“I was scared,” said 12-year-old Kevin Rodriguez, “It was cool,” followed up his 14-year-old brother Angel.

The older brother went on to detail what he saw, stating “the way the officers moved in at the same time like they never leave each other back,” said Angel.

As for their mom, the incident was too close for comfort.

“I was scared because I have a lot of kids with me at home, and I heard a lot of noise from the back of the house,” said Ivon Gamez.