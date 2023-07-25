Teachers can get in free at San Antonio Zoo through August

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Month with free admission for Texas educators.

Starting Monday, July 24, teachers can get free standard admission for themselves and 50% off standard admission for up to four guests. The promotion ends on Aug. 31.

To qualify, teachers must be active instructors at any school district in Texas, including accredited K-12 public, private, or parochial institutions.

Teachers must provide a driver’s license, as well as a copy of a teacher’s certificate or photo ID/badge from their school.

The promotion is not valid with any other offers or special events.

Teacher Appreciation Month at the San Antonio Zoo is sponsored by H-E-B.

“Teachers play a vital role in our community, and their work isn’t getting any easier,” San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a news release. “San Antonio Zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife would not be possible without the support of our teachers, classrooms, and young leaders of tomorrow. Teachers change lives, and we look forward to partnering with H-E-B to celebrate teachers all month long.”

