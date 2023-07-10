Teachers, college students can get 20% off during back-to-school season

The bullseye logo on a sign outside the Target store in Quincy, Mass., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Target pushed through headwinds from inflation to congested ports to deliver solid results for the three-month period that included the crucial holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer reported Tuesday that its fiscal fourth-quarter profits rose nearly 12%, while sales increased 9.4%. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SAN ANTONIO – Target is launching its back-to-school season with appreciation events for teachers, professors and college students.

The Target Circle Teacher Appreciation and Target Circle College Student Appreciation events start on July 16 and go through Aug. 26.

During that time, teachers and college students can receive a one-time 20% discount on their entire shopping trip, in-store or online. Target said this is an expansion on its previous teacher appreciation events, when teachers only received a discount for school supplies.

Teachers in K-12, homeschool, daycares, early childhood learning centers and vocational/trade/technical schools, as well as university or college professors, are eligible for the savings with valid identification.

College students must have a valid student identification.

Educators and students must be signed up through Target Circle, the free loyalty program, to get 20% off.

Target added that its Target Circle Week, “the retailer’s biggest sale of the season,” started on Sunday and ends on Saturday. Discounts apply to food and beverages, beauty, everyday essentials, electronics and more.

“Our back-to-school and back-to-college assortment features a broad range of essentials that are priced right for all families. From on-trend Cat & Jack outfits and fun and functional Room Essentials dorm décor, to supplies of all kinds from Mondo Llama and top national brands, Target has everything to help students from pre-K to college start the school year in affordable style,” Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a news release.

“We’re also pleased to expand our 20% teacher discount across the entire store and on Target.com, to provide teachers with even greater value on the items they need for their classrooms.”

The sales tax holiday for Texas is Aug. 11-13.

