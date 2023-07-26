Chick-fil-A plans distribution center in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Georgia-based Chick-fil-A is planning to set up distribution operations in the San Antonio area, beefing up the chain’s support network to its South Texas locations.

In the ever-expanding industrial corridor of Northeast San Antonio, where investors and developers are building massive industrial parks to take advantage of highway routes from Mexico north to the rest of the U.S., the national fast food chicken chain plans to take more than 185,000 square feet of space at a Selma warehouse.

The company will take up residence in Selma III, the latest in a multiphase development on Ben E. Keith Way from New Mexico-based Titan Development and Atlanta-based Robinson Weeks Partners. Selma III began construction in November 2022 and is expected to come fully online in the third quarter of 2023.

The facility is officially a branch of Chick-fil-A Supply, a subsidiary that was established in 2020 to improve its distribution capabilities. The formation of the subsidiary was meant to help restaurants get ingredients and other products faster, according to a company press release at the time it was announced.

The Selma facility will employ more than 100 people, supporting more than 100 of its restaurants in the South Texas region, according to Chick-fil-A. Operations are expected to begin in the second half of 2024.

