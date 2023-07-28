Lytle under stage 4 water restrictions as Edward’s Aquifer level falls

LYTLE, Texas – The city of Lytle is now under stage four water restrictions as the Edwards Aquifer level drops amid a lack of rainfall.

An alert was sent Friday from Lytle City Hall stating that stage four water restrictions are now in place since the 10-day rolling average of the Edwards Aquifer level dropped below 630 feet.

Landscape watering is allowed only every other week with an irrigation system, sprinkler, or soaker hose from 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. on your designated watering day, as determined by your address.

Watering with drip irrigation is allowed every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but only from 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m.

Watering with a hand-held hose is allowed at any time on any day.

All non-public swimming pools must have a minimum of 25 percent of the surface area covered when not in use. Inflatable pool toys or floating decorations may be used for this purpose.

Washing impervious cover such as parking lots, driveways, streets, or sidewalks is prohibited.

Residential car washing is allowed during drought once per week on Saturday or Sunday as long as there is no water waste.

The use of commercial car wash facilities is allowed any day.

Hotels, motels, and other lodgings must limit linen/towel changes to once every three nights, except for health and safety.

Water waste is prohibited at all times. This includes lawn watering overspray and runoff.

Restaurants may serve water only on request (to reduce dishwashing).