Two pit bulls involved in attack of young teen in northeast Bexar County euthanized

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two pit bulls believed to have mauled a 13-year-old in northeast Bexar County have been euthanized, officials said Monday.

The teen was airlifted to University Hospital with serious injuries on Thursday following the attack at his home in the 22000 block of Escalante Run.

A spokeswoman with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the teen’s condition “was improving.”

BCSO said seven pit bulls were removed from the home. Tom Peine, a spokesman with Bexar County, said that two of the dogs were euthanized. Peine said the “standard procedure” for euthanized animals involved in attacks is for a necropsy to be conducted to determine if they had rabies or other concerning health issues.

Five other dogs in the home are in quarantine at a veterinary hospital for 10 days. Bexar County Animal Control will determine whether the dogs are considered to be dangerous. If the dogs are not determined to be dangerous, they can be returned to the owner, Peine said.

The circumstances that preceded the mauling weren’t clear, investigators said at the time of the incident.

The dogs were kept in the home as pets or to be sold and belonged to the teen’s father, BCSO said.

It’s unknown if charges will be filed.

