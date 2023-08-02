2 horses rescued after 10+ years of neglect, Hill Country animal care officials say

Goose and Maverick - horses rescued after 10+ years of neglect in Gillespie County.

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – Two horses are on the road to recovery thanks to Gillespie County Sheriff’s deputies who saved them from “appalling conditions” after 10 years of neglect.

Officials with the Hill Country Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Fredericksburg told KSAT Tuesday that they were given custody of a sorrel gelding and blue stud horse last week.

“The horses had been living in appalling conditions: cramped spaces, inadequate shelter, and barely enough food and water for over 10 years,” according to a press release from the Hill Country SPCA.

The shelters executive director, Andrew Davis, told KSAT the horses, named Goose and Maverick, are doing much better after just a few days but still have a long way to go.

Goose is in his early 20′s and Maverick is in his mid to late teens, Davis said.

“Their teeth had not been worked on in well over 10 years. The lack of dental care caused their teeth to sharpen to the point they were causing ulcers in their mouths resulting in difficulty eating,” Davis told KSAT via email.

Both horses also had severely overgrown and painful hooves, which were filed down.

“The horses will be cared for through our Healing Hearts Program. This program helps animals who would otherwise be euthanized due to medical conditions that are treatable, but costly. Sometimes the difference between an animal being adopted or euthanized comes down to one very simple issue, funding,” said Animal Care Manager Stevie Sheriff.

Davis said even though both horses are older, the staff and caregivers at Hill Country SPCA are hoping the lack of care the animals dealt with doesn’t cost them their lives prematurely.

“Their healing can officially begin knowing they are safe, cared for and loved. We are honored to now be a part of their care team,” Davis concluded.

KSAT has reached out to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office for more information regarding possible charges to the horse’s owner.