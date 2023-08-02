102º
Alice in Wonderland immersive cocktail adventure coming to San Antonio this fall

Tickets include cocktails and an ‘Eat Me’ sweet treat

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

A Magical Alice In Wonderland Cocktail Experience Is Popping Up In San Antonio! (Hidden Media Network Public Relations)

SAN ANTONIO – You can take a journey down the rabbit hole in downtown San Antonio during an immersive pop-up Alice in Wonderland cocktail adventure this fall.

The 90-minute topsy-turvy journey into Wonderland will take place on various dates from Oct. 19-Nov. 16 at Alamo Plaza.

Each experience has a limit of 30 tickets, which start at $47 each. There are multiple timeslots available for each date.

Tickets include one welcome drink, two bespoke cocktails and an “Eat Me” sweet treat.

Guests will get to create their own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser, event organizers said.

“This experience has been a hit globally and each venue is uniquely decorated in each city,” according to a press release.

In addition to the theatrics, guests can expect to solve riddles and challenges just like Alice and paint the roses red.

The event is for guests 21 and up, with a select few family-friendly sessions available.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

