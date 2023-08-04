CBP officers seize rooster blades at port of entry in Laredo

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 96 rooster blades used for illegal cockfighting at a port of entry in Laredo. Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Thursday seized rooster blades used for illegal cockfighting at a port of entry in Laredo.

The seizure happened at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, where a CBP officer referred a Ford E-350 for a secondary inspection. Following a physical inspection of the vehicle, six packages containing a total of 96 rooster blades were discovered, a news release said.

The blades are illegal in the U.S. under a federal code that prohibits the buying, selling, delivering, or transporting sharp instruments for use in animal fighting.

CBP officers seized the blades and issued a $500 fine on the driver.

“Cockfighting is an inhumane, age-old practice that is primarily associated to other illegal activities such as gambling and trafficking,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP aims to prevent these acts of animal cruelty with this seizure, which aides in the protection and welfare of these animals.”

Also on KSAT.com: