SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who attacked man with machete, cut his throat

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who cut a man’s throat with a machete last month just west of downtown.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident happened on July 1 at West Houston North Leona streets as charities were handing out food.

Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was approached by another man who asked to buy drugs.

The victim denied selling drugs and the other man pulled out a machete and cut the victim in the throat.

The suspect ran toward the VIA Park and Ride on Frio Street and the victim was tended to by bystanders, police said.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating the attacker. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: