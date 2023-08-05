94º
Man arrested after throwing shopping cart at employee during robbery, police say

Raul Rodriguez, 37, was booked for robbery

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man is behind bars after he threw a shopping cart at a Home Depot employee during a robbery, according to San Antonio police.

The robbery happened at 7 p.m. Friday at a Home Depot in the 5100 block of Cambry.

Police said a loss prevention employee confronted Raul Rodriguez with merchandise in his hand after they saw him walk past the point of purchase and head toward the exit.

During the confrontation, Rodriguez grabbed a shopping cart and threw it at the employee, leaving them with a superficial laceration to the leg.

Rodriguez fled the scene on foot but was later found at the intersection of Callaghan and Babcock Road.

SAPD said the merchandise was returned and Rodriguez was booked for robbery with a bond of $15,000.

