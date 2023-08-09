KSAT Community to host food drive to help support the San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – Millions of people rely on food assistance daily, but you can help tackle food insecurity in the San Antonio area by donating during our KSAT Community food drive at the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Inflation and the end of emergency SNAP benefits have individuals and families in our community turning to local food banks for help.

For more than 100-thousand individuals in and around Bexar County, the San Antonio Food Bank has become a necessary resource, but it is through the gift of giving that this resource can remain available.

You can contribute to the KSAT Community food drive on August 25 and 26 during the KSAT Pigskin Classic. We’ll be collecting the San Antonio Food Bank’s most wanted items at the Alamodome.

Donating is simple, just bring non-perishable food items to any of the KSAT Pigskin Classic football games and drop them into the donation bins located at the entry point of the Alamodome. You can also donate online — a $1 donation can provide 7 meals.

12 Most Wanted Items:

Cereal Beans Chili Pop Top Food Items Peanut Butter Mac & Cheese Full Meals (Can/Box) Rice Canned Stews Canned Luncheon Meats Tuna Canned Soups Baby Food & Diapers

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.