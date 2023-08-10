SAPD looking for 4 people who crashed truck into store, stole ATM

The theft happened at 4:30 a.m. Thursday at a 7-Eleven in the 7600 block of Jones Maltsberger Road, not far from Highway 281 and the Quarry.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for four people who crashed a truck into a store on the North Side and stole its ATM overnight.

A preliminary report states that police responded to the scene for a call about a theft in progress.

Officers spoke with a witness, who told authorities that she heard a crash and realized a Chevrolet Silverado rammed through the front window where the ATM was.

The witness said four people got out of the truck and loaded the ATM into the bed. They then drove off, fleeing westbound on Oblate Drive.

The truck was found abandoned in a nearby neighborhood, police said.

Part of the ATM was also found nearby, but none of the thieves were found, police said.

It is unknown if they got away with any money.

The investigation is ongoing. This is one of several ATM thefts to take place across the city in recent weeks. Police are investigating if they are connected.

An ATM was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, from a store in the 7600 block of Jones Maltsberger Road. (KSAT)

