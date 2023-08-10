Police to review surveillance video at apartment complex where man shot suspected car burglar

A man told San Antonio police he shot a suspected car burglar at this apartment complex near Loop 1604 and O'Connor.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they plan to look at all available surveillance video at a far Northeast Side apartment complex where a man shot a suspected car burglar.

They’re trying to determine if what he told them about the incident, which happened before 4 a.m. Thursday, matches what the cameras may have captured.

Officers answering a call about a shooting at The Roots at O’Connor apartments, located near Loop 1604 and O’Connor Road, found a 23-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

They say another man who lives at the apartment complex told them he shot him after seeing him breaking into vehicles in the parking lot, including his own.

Police say they found evidence that several cars had been burglarized. In this case, someone removed the entire window. (KSAT 12 News)

He told police after he and his girlfriend went outside to confront the suspected burglar, they both were threatened.

The resident says he was able to go back to his home, then fired at the other man from his balcony, hitting him three times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A neighbor who spoke to KSAT 12 News but wanted to hide his identity said the first two gunshots woke him up.

“That’s when I jumped out of bed,” he said. “As I was getting up to look to see what was going on, I heard two more go off.”

The neighbor said he also went outside to see what was going on, and that’s when he noticed the wounded man on the ground.

He says he later saw surveillance video of the conflict.

The neighbor said it showed the suspected burglar dragging a woman by her hair minutes before he was shot.

“He was holding her at gunpoint at one point, walking across the part of the buildings,” the neighbor said. “Then they walked back toward the vehicles in the background, and he strikes her in the face three times.”

Police say the resident who fired the shots told them the suspected burglar, at one point, had been holding his girlfriend at gunpoint.

Investigators spent some time searching the parking lot of the apartment complex for evidence.

Officers said they did find several broken car windows, indicating that someone had burglarizing them.

However, they said they did not notice any damage on the car of the man who shot the suspect.

They said whether that resident faces any charges will depend on the outcome of their investigation.