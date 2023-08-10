Car owner confronts, shoots suspected vehicle thief at far North Side apartments, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times after he attempted to break into a car at a far North Side apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. at the Roots at O’Connor Apartments in the 5000 block of North Loop 1604, not far from Judson Road.

According to police, a man saw someone pulling on door handles and trying to steal his Kia. Police said the man and his girlfriend then went downstairs and confronted the suspected burglar, who was with two women.

The two men exchanged words, and that’s when the car owner says the burglar told him to give him the keys, which were upstairs in his apartment.

The man told police the burglar was holding his girlfriend at gunpoint when he returned to the apartment and fired at the suspect from his balcony.

The suspect was hit in his buttocks, shoulder and back by the gunfire, police said. The two women who were with the man ran from the scene.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he’s expected to recover. His name and age have not been released.

Investigators say they found evidence of other cars being tampered with, including a broken car window on one of the vehicles. Officers, however, did not find any damage to the shooter’s car.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

At this time, it’s unclear if any charges are expected to be filed against the shooter. The investigation is ongoing, police said.