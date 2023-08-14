92º
Teen missing, 6 others injured after boat incident on Lake Austin, EMS says

The teen’s identity hasn’t been released; four of the six people injured were taken to the hospital

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A search is underway for a missing teen who didn’t resurface after a boat ran aground on Lake Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS officials.

Six other people were injured in the incident.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday in the 10600 block of River Terrace Circle.

ATCEMS officials said the boat had seven people on board when it ran aground on the lake.

Of the seven people, four were taken to the hospital with serious or potentially serious injuries. Two others were injured but refused transport and one teen is still missing, according to ATCEMS officials.

Austin police, STAR Flight and Austin Fire Department assisted in the response and are still searching for the missing teen in the water.

The teen’s identity hasn’t been released at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

