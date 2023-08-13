1 killed, 1 hospitalized after boat-jetski crash on Lake Travis, EMS officials say

A crash involving a boat and jetski on Lake Travis resulted in one person killed and another hospitalized, according to Austin-Travis County EMS officials.

Water rescue crews responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

When EMS arrived, they had four to five possible patients and were working on CPR efforts on another person. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Despite resuscitation efforts, one person died at the scene. Their identity hasn’t been released.

Another person was taken to the hospital and had “potentially serious injuries,” EMS officials said.

After the crash, the boat went to Captain Pete’s Boathouse, located at 18200 Lakepoint Cove, ATCEMS said.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.