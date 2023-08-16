Schlitterbahn New Braunfels to add new attractions in 2024

A new children's themed area featuring a first of its kind water coaster, as well as a new Festhaus restaurant, are planned for New Braunfels' Schlitterbahn.

SAN ANTONIO – Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. (NYSE: FUN) is planning to make a major capital investment across its portfolio, and one of the beneficiaries is New Braunfels’ Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort.

The Ohio-based company says it will develop Schatze’s Storybrook Park, an all-new kids’ area set to open in 2024 at the Texas Hill Country attraction.

The area will include multiple water slides, 70-plus interactive water features, spray toys, splash pads and a 1,200-gallon tipping water bucket. The centerpiece of the project is Bow Wow Blaster, a first-of-its-kind water coaster for kids.

Cedar Fair plans to develop Schatze’s Storybrook Park in one of the original areas of the resort, according to Darren Hill, vice president and general manager of Schlitterbahn Water Parks and Resorts. It will be divided into three themed zones: Fur-Bidden Forest, Schatze’s Paw’nd and Fairy Tail Trail.

Sidewalks mimicking a babbling brook will connect the areas. Additionally, guests will have access to new shaded areas.

Cedar Fair also plans to construct a new and larger Festhaus restaurant that will open in 2024 at its New Braunfels Schlitterbahn park.

Cedar Fair officials did not disclose the cost of the Schatze’s Storybrook Park and Festhaus developments. But it’s part of a companywide makeover that comes at a time when multiple theme park operators are experiencing flat or reduced attendance counts.

Cedar Fair parks drew 7.4 million guests in the second quarter of 2023 — a 6% decrease versus a year ago.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

