Adopt a dog or puppy for free during San Antonio Pets Alive’s weekend adoption event

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive is waiving adoption fees for dogs and puppies this weekend.

The nonprofit says between Friday and Sunday, adoptions will be free in order to open up kennels for at-risk canines.

“When you adopt from San Antonio Pets Alive! you will save two lives - your new pet, and another dog or puppy in need who can be placed in that open kennel,” a news release states.

Dogs and puppies adopted from SAPA will go home spayed or neutered, with vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, a microchip and heartworm testing/treatment.

SAPA said donations will be accepted.

The organization’s rescue center is located at 4710 Highway 151, near Animal Care Services.

For more information, click here.