Enjoy free beer tastings and live music at San Antonio’s annual Parktoberfest

Parktoberfest, celebrates San Antonio's German heritage with a free event at Koehler Pavilion, along the banks of the San Antonio River.

SAN ANTONIO – You can celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage at the 12th annual Parktoberfest this September.

The event provides free beer tastings to visitors as they enjoy live music and honor the legacy of Emma Koehler. Koehler donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.

Emma is the reason visitors are allowed to drink alcohol on one side of Brackenridge Park, according to Brackenridge Park Conservancy. Her land donation allowed the sale of alcoholic beverages on the west side of the San Antonio River and celebrated the beer garden that the Koehlers operated.

Parktoberfest will take place from 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Koehler Pavilion, Cypress Pavilion, and Pecan Grove, located at 3700 N. St. Mary’s Street near the Zoo entrance. Admission is free.

Beethoven Männerchor will perform at the event and artists from Hausmann Millworks will be displaying their work.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The event will also feature Charlie Staats with his Pearl Brewing Company Memorabilia, according to the website.