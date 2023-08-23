City of Cibolo announces new police chief

CIBOLO, Texas – Cibolo will soon have a new police chief.

The City of Cibolo announced Tuesday that Thedrick Andres will take over as chief next month. He succeeds Interim Chief John Wells, who took over after former Chief Bryan Hugghins was named the executive director of Safety & Infrastructure.

Andres previously served as police chief in Henderson, Nevada. He retired there earlier this year to move closer to family in Texas, Cibolo authorities said in a press release.

He also worked in leadership roles in Arlington’s police force for several years.

“I am very excited to lead the team at CPD,” he said in the news release. “To join such a well-established and professional agency and to have the opportunity to build on the achievements of the past is a true honor and one that I take very seriously. I am committed to supporting and furthering the city’s priorities, and I am eager to build a community of my own here as I make the move from North Texas to South Texas.”

He added, “I firmly believe that the most effective solutions are created through collaboration and active involvement of stakeholders, and I look forward to learning from, listening to, and partnering with everyone.”

The news release states that in addition to his leadership roles, he’s worked in patrol, investigations and specialized units.

He was chosen after a six-month national search.

“The path to this decision spanned many applicants and ultimately resulted in the successful recruitment of a talented leader to join our Cibolo community,” City Manager Wayne Reed said. “Thedrick brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change. With his exceptional leadership skills coupled with extensive law enforcement knowledge, I am confident that Thedrick is the right leader to guide our police department towards achieving even greater heights in alignment with our mission and vision.”