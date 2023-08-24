CONSUMER ROUNDUP: Don’t eat these vegetables. They may contain listeria.

Bags of frozen vegetables sold under the Kroger brand name are recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria and make people sick. See what other consumer alerts made the list in this week's Consumer Roundup.

SAN ANTONIO – Bags of frozen vegetables sold under the Kroger brand name are recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria and make people sick.

Twin City Foods recalled an assortment of frozen super sweet corn and mixed vegetables sold nationwide under supermarket labels, including Kroger, Food Lion and Signature Select.

The following products sold at Kroger are under recall:

32-ounce Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, UPC 11110865854, best if used by Feb. 2024, side ID time 82352

12-ounce Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, UPC 11110849625, best if used by April 2024, side ID time 82942 or 83012

12-ounce Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, UPC 11110849625, best if used by May 2024, side ID time 53122

12-ounce Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, UPC 11110849625, best if used by June 2024, side ID time 53412

32-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110865786, best if used by April 2024, side ID time 82932 or 83012

32-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110865786, best if used by May 2024, side ID time 53052 or 53112

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best if used by Feb. 2024, side ID time 82352

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best if used by April 2024, side ID time 52842, 53042 or 82842

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best if used by May 2024, side ID time 53272

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best if used by June 2024, side ID time 53542

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best if used by July 2024, side ID time 50033 or 50043

No illnesses have been reported, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration urges consumers to return the vegetablesto the store or throw them out.

Mattress warning

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people to stop using a certain brand of gel memory foam mattress because of a fire risk.

Certain Classic Brands Holdings Cool Gel Ventilated Memory Foam mattresses fail to meet federal flammability standards, the agency said.

The mattresses were sold online at Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy’s and Target from March 2021 through October 2022.

The commission said the warning applies to 10-inch mattresses manufactured in Spain between January 2021 and August 2022.

The company is going out of business and cannot issue a recall.

Owners should check the mattress tag.

“If the mattress label states the mattress was manufactured in Spain and the ‘date of manufacture’ is not present, or if the label was previously removed by the consumer, the mattress is within the scope of this safety notice, and consumers should stop using and dispose of the mattress immediately. Mattresses with labels indicating they were manufactured in other locations or manufactured in Spain on other dates are not included in this announcement,” the commission said.

Hot-selling cars in SA

Used car sales are revving up, and new car sales have slowed compared to last year, according to a study by iSeeCars.com.

“Used car prices were initially driven up by a lack of new car inventory,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Now, there are plenty of new cars on dealer lots, but consumers aren’t rushing out to buy them. The new car average time-to-sale is down by more than 25%, even as used cars are selling 6.1% faster.”

The figures are based on national sales.

In San Antonio, the fastest-selling used car is the Toyota Corolla, while the fastest-selling new vehicle is the Ford Bronco, the study found.

Cue the Labor Day sales

Labor Day is right around the corner, and that means sales. But inflation-weary consumers will be spending less on the holiday deals this year, according to RetailMeNot.

They say the most significant deals will be on end-of-season items like grills and outdoor gear, as well as large appliances and furniture.

If your purchase plans include tech, TVs or toys, they suggest waiting for even deeper November-December holiday discounts.

Find more consumer stories here