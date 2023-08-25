Adopt a dog or puppy for free during San Antonio Pets Alive’s weekend adoption event

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive is waiving adoption fees for dogs and puppies this weekend as the shelter tries to clear out kennels.

The nonprofit says between Friday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 27, adoptions will be free at any San Antonio Pets Alive location. A news release states that it has 850 animals, the most over the past two years.

”Sadly, number of animals at-risk in need of SAPA!’s care hasn’t slowed down either,” the release states. “We need help clearing out kennels and freeing up foster homes so that we can help those cats and dogs that are at-risk.”

Dogs and puppies adopted from SAPA will go home spayed or neutered, with vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, a microchip and heartworm testing/treatment.

SAPA said donations will be accepted.

The organization’s locations are:

Petco Love Adoption Center, 6001 NW Loop 410

Medical Care Center, 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109

Rescue Center at Animal Care Services 4710 Highway 151.

