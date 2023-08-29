Water line break delays opening of University Health Women’s & Children’s Hospital, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – University Health says the opening of its Women’s & Children’s Hospital in the South Texas Medical Center has been delayed by a waterline break that spread flooded water throughout the building.

The hospital was originally set to open on August 24 and was highly anticipated for its compassionate care to postpartum mothers with high-risk babies and children.

University Health announced the delay Tuesday, stating, “A fire sprinkler standpipe in one of the hospital’s stairwells ruptured on Wednesday, August 23, resulting in a significant amount of water flowing down the stairwell and onto hallways and adjacent rooms throughout the building.”

Repairs are reported to be ongoing as restoration experts have been assessing damage, cleaning, and removing moisture from the building.

University Health says it is too soon to know what the repair timeline will look like. However, the construction manager is working diligently to make all repairs as quickly as possible.

The hospital is anticipated to open sometime this fall.

“While this is extremely disappointing, and it is vitally important for us to open this new hospital to serve women, babies, and pediatric patients as soon as possible, the health and safety of our patients, visitors, and team members is our highest priority. Throughout this remediation process, our teams will ensure all of this work will be done right and fully inspected prior to opening the hospital. We will continue to keep our community informed,” said University Health.