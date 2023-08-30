Man shot in shoulder during car chase on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot after he chased a man who robbed him on the city’s Northeast Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 10:40 p.m. to a home in the 5900 block of Catalina Sunrise Drive, not far from North Foster Road and Old Seguin Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, the man and a friend had gone to buy auto parts from someone and had given the man $300. That’s when, police say, the man instead sped off, but the victim and his friend followed.

Police said somewhere on Loop 410 between Broadway and Perrin Beitel the man being followed pulled out a gun and started firing, shooting the victim in his shoulder. The injured man drove home where he eventually called for help, police said.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he’s expected to recover.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.