Man hospitalized in critical condition after Southeast Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times outside a Southeast Side home, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Bob Billa Street.

Police said a 61-year-old man was inside the home when he heard what he assumed was fireworks.

When the man walked outside, he was shot multiple times in the torso and arm by two people standing outside an SUV. A neighbor returned fire in his defense as the shooters drove off.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Sometime later, police said a 16-year-old suspect walked into an urgent care facility with an injury and was taken to a hospital.

Police said the vehicle he arrived in — a green Subaru SUV — matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the shooting. The teen was released to his guardian.

SAPD says there were 10 other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children under the age of 14.

People inside the home were not injured in the shooting, however, a dog was struck and died.

Investigators do not believe the man was the intended target.