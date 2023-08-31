Period products, diapers, baby bottles will be tax free in Texas starting Sept. 1

People will no longer have to pay taxes on menstrual products, diapers, baby wipes, baby bottles and other health-related and family-care products in Texas. Images (clockwise from top left): AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File; Pixabay; AP Photo/Kathy Willens; Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO – People will no longer have to pay taxes on menstrual products, diapers, baby wipes, baby bottles and other health-related and family-care products in Texas.

Texas lawmakers added those products under tax exemptions in Senate Bill 379, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott following the 88th Legislature. The bill becomes law on Friday, Sept. 1.

A bill of its kind has been pushed by Democrats for at least four legislative sessions, State Rep. Donna Howard told the Texas Tribune.

It became a priority after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June 2022, as a way to support new mothers and fathers with the cost of supplies.

Under Senate Bill 379, these items will be exempt from taxes:

Wound care dressing.

An adult or a children’s diaper.

A baby wipe.

Feminine hygiene products including tampons, sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, menstrual sponges, menstrual pads, or other similar tangible personal properties sold for the principal purpose of feminine hygiene in connection with the menstrual cycle or postpartum care.

Maternity clothing including a nursing bra or nursing pad.

Breast pumps and milk pumping products.

Baby bottles.

The tax exemption applies to items purchased online.

Jorge Medina, the CEO of the Texas Diaper Bank, previously told KSAT that removing the sales tax is just another step in increasing accessibility.

“For many families, who do not have the financial or economic means to purchase the necessary amount of diapers, any money that we can put back in their pocket is something that’s great,” Medina said. “There are barriers everywhere. So imagine when you don’t have the money to be able to afford to buy them or much less buy enough of them to be healthy.”

Amy O’Donnell from the Texas Alliance for Life Communications said the timing of the law fits with the first anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Texas recognizes that we have to do more because there will be even more births in our state as we’ve seen,” O’Donnell said.

SB 379 is one of more than 770 bills going into effect on Sept. 1. Click here for a list of other notable laws to look out for.

