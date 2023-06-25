Sales tax on diapers, period products to be removed in September across Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Come early September, Texans will no longer have to pay a sales tax on family-care products like diapers, baby wipes and menstrual products.

On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 379, removing sales and use taxes for certain care products. The law goes into effect in the coming months, but Jorge Medina, the CEO of the Texas Diaper Bank, said he’s celebrating now.

“For many families, who do not have the financial or economic means to purchase the necessary amount of diapers, any money that we can put back in their pocket is something that’s great,” Medina said.

Medina said the Texas Diaper Bank ensures people across San Antonio have access to health-essential products. He said removing the sales tax is just another step in increasing accessibility.

“There are barriers everywhere,” Medina said. “So imagine when you don’t have the money to be able to afford to buy them or much less buy enough of them to be healthy.”

He said this action would support children, older adults and women.

“It is not like people have a choice,” Medina said. “Women need these to live healthy lives.”

Tori Ramirez is a volunteer with Mujeres Marcharon. The group is a coalition in San Antonio calling for the liberation of women and gender-diverse people.

Ramirez said this law is a step in the right direction.

“There are already social pressures as a woman to consume products that make us look prettier and more attractive to the eye, so when it comes to stuff that we need just to get through the day, that’s just a need,” Ramirez said.

Texas Alliance for Life Communications Director Amy O’Donnell said the timing of this law fits with the first anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Texas recognizes that we have to do more because there will be even more births in our state as we’ve seen,” O’Donnell said.

The law will go into effect on Sept. 1.

