Suspect arrested after fatally shooting man in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – A New Braunfels man is behind bars after he shot and killed another man overnight, according to the Seguin Police Department.

The shooting happened at 2:11 a.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of N River Street.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Adrian Barbosa with a gunshot wound.

Despite the officers’ lifesaving measures, Barbosa died at the scene.

Following an investigation, police were able to identify the shooting suspect as 24-year-old Isaac Mesa Jr., of New Braunfels.

Further details on what led to the shooting are unknown.

Mesa Jr. was arrested for Barbosa’s murder and is being held in the Guadalupe County Jail.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.