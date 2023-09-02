85º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Suspect arrested after fatally shooting man in Seguin

Issac Mesa Jr., 24, was booked on one count of murder at the Guadalupe County Jail

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: New Braunfels, Seguin, Police, Crime
24-year-old Issac Mesa Jr. (KSAT)

SEGUIN, Texas – A New Braunfels man is behind bars after he shot and killed another man overnight, according to the Seguin Police Department.

The shooting happened at 2:11 a.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of N River Street.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Adrian Barbosa with a gunshot wound.

Despite the officers’ lifesaving measures, Barbosa died at the scene.

Following an investigation, police were able to identify the shooting suspect as 24-year-old Isaac Mesa Jr., of New Braunfels.

Further details on what led to the shooting are unknown.

Mesa Jr. was arrested for Barbosa’s murder and is being held in the Guadalupe County Jail.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email